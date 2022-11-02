The Queerbaiting Discourse Is Out Of Control

Second, we need to be much more precise with “queerbaiting,” a term the Oxford English Dictionary only added last year, but which has evolved over time. The earliest citation of the word dates back to 1956 and refers to the witch hunt or abuse against LGBTQ people. But by the time it began being used in online fandoms during the 2010s, its meaning had changed to “the practice of trying to appeal to and capitalize on LGBTQ audiences or customers in a deceptive or superficial manner.” The OED researchers found the first use of this meaning in a 2012 Tumblr comment about the Supernatural characters Dean and Castiel.

In order to lure in queer consumers, these companies and creators will suggest the promise of queer content using homoeroticism or suggestive marketing, but they have no intention of actually delivering. Such complaints have been made, unfairly or not, against shows like Sherlock, Rizzoli & Isles, and Supernatural, when viewers felt that sexual tension between same-sex characters ultimately went nowhere. "They're falsely leading us on," Ohio University professor of media and women and gender studies told the BBC in 2019. "Viewers feel misled... making us think you're actually going to deliver a satisfying narrative but it doesn't turn out."

Many celebrities and performers have also been accused of queerbaiting. Hungry for more powerful queer stars to hold up as role models, LGBTQ fans have expressed anger and hurt when a high-profile person implies queer sexual desire during, for example, a promotion cycle, because it feels like a ploy for attention rather than an expression of solidarity. In addition, stars who did come out as queer in earlier times risked their careers and own safety by doing so; for some LGBTQ people, gesturing at the idea of being queer is inconsiderate at best and offensive at worst.

Some people criticized Nick Jonas’s penchant in the early to mid-2010s for posing provocatively, stripping in gay bars, or appearing in LGBTQ magazines as textbook celebrity queerbaiting. Here was a straight man — and former poster child for purity rings, no less — doing everything he could to make himself a sexual object to gay men. There was just one problem: I can assure you (from personal experience) that he already was one, just like how lesbians embrace Cate Blanchett. Jonas, to his credit, was simply recognizing an audience that already existed. He never promised to actually sleep with any men.

As the LGBTQ community has found itself increasingly accepted by the public at large, we shouldn’t be surprised that celebrities will want to align themselves with us or even dabble with queer culture.

Still, there is a difference between people play-acting as queer and those who are just embracing or experimenting with queer culture, although it is admittedly a nuanced one. When Madonna and Britney Spears kissed on stage at the 2003 VMAs, it was a memorable, powerful moment, but was it queer when neither of them have ever publicly identified as such? Was Katy Perry appealing to queer women or straight men when she sang about kissing a girl and liking it, years before openly discussing her sexual fluidity?

Ditto for Harry Styles, who has in his recent concert tour wrapped himself in Pride flags and reacted positively to a “Daddy?” sign, prompting accusations of queerbaiting. But as he told Rolling Stone in August, none of these critics have any real sense of what his real life is like. “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” Styles said. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”