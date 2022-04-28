"Heartstopper" Is The Gay Netflix Teen Drama Queer Kids Deserve

Heartstopper debuted last week and became an instant hit. Almost immediately, it launched into the streaming giant’s top 10 most-watched shows. The teen rom-com was also the most-tweeted-about show over the weekend, according to Variety, and has exploded in popularity on TikTok. It boasts an astonishing 100% Fresh rating from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, where it was described as “an inclusive romance told with striking sensitivity” and “so effortlessly charming that viewers won’t dare skip a beat.”



The show is almost impossibly cute. Based on a webcomic turned graphic novel by Alice Oseman, who also wrote the series, it centers on Charlie (Joe Locke), a sweet young teen who was outed the previous year but is now finding his way as the only openly gay kid at an English all-boys high school. He’s friends with Tao (William Gao) and the introverted Isaac (Tobie Donovan), though they all miss their friend Elle (Yasmin Finney), who moved to the local girls’ school after coming out as transgender. Soon, Charlie falls for Nick (Kit Connor), an older and sportier boy, who seems like everything Charlie isn’t, but may have more in common with him than they first realize. (If this all doesn’t sound queer enough, Oscar-winning gay icon Olivia Colman shows up in a small, secret cameo as Nick’s mother, which made me think I was having a gay fever dream.)

There’s been a fair bit of pop culture following young queer characters lately, and coming out stories aren’t as rare as they once were. But what makes Heartstopper feel unique is its unabashed sentimentality. It delights in building the friendship between Charlie and Nick, then seemingly envelops them in a protective cocoon as they start to feel something more than friendship. The show is less interested in its characters feeling gay feelings for one another than it is in them feeling feelings at all.

These kids are about 15; they’re still getting picked up by their parents from parties at night, but they’re starting to form relationships based on genuine love for one another. In a delightful nod to Heartstopper’s illustrated roots, animated flashes and flowers seem to dance between characters as they feel sudden flutters of the heart or see them reciprocated in someone else for the very first time. (Heartstopper’s cast are also actual teenagers, instead of actors in their 20s pretending to be high schoolers, which only underscores the characters’ earnest naivete.)

Each actor is perfectly cast, but Connor (who appeared in 2019’s Rocketman and voices Pantalaimon in HBO’s His Dark Materials) is particularly strong as Nick, the popular rugby player grappling with his burgeoning bisexuality. He can deliver both charm and anguish, sometimes simultaneously; when he receives an Instagram DM from Charlie, his shy smiles are tinged with both excitement and melancholic confusion. Nick walks through the hallways with an easy confidence but also a gentility that makes him a more-than-believable crush object for the susceptible Charlie. The character is described in the show as resembling a golden retriever, but Connor really looks like a combination of Princes William and Harry when they were young. Even on the rugby field, he sports immaculately blow-dried auburn hair that is somehow always lit with a glow, as if to emphasize the dreamy way Charlie sees him.

When, at the end of the second episode, Nick is zooming in on a photo of Charlie, he smiles and tenderly strokes his phone with his thumb. He then looks up, suddenly painfully aware of his newfound crush and all its complications. So, like any teen with internet access, he turns to Google. He can barely bring himself to type the words “Am I gay?” into the search engine, but then, as the eponymous questions in the song “Why Am I Like This?” by Orla Gartland ring out, he musters the courage to complete the search. The screen cuts to black, the credits roll, and I am in a puddle of tears on the floor.