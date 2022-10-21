🚨 The James Corden Vs. Balthazar Restaurant Feud Is BACK ON 🚨

I can't quite believe this, you guys. I'm shaking as I type it, but it appears the messiest feud of the year is back on.

Not, Kanye vs. Pete or Olivia vs. Florence.

I'm talking James Corden vs. French restaurant.

For those just catching up, on Monday, New York restaurateur Keith McNally called out the host of The Late Late Show on Instagram for supposedly being rude to servers at his trendy Manhattan eatery Balthazar.

McNally banned Corden, calling him "a tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."



He listed two alleged incidents in which Corden was rude to staff: the first was in June, in which he was said to have found a hair in his meal and subsequently was "extremely nasty" to the manager, demanding free drinks in exchange for not leaving a Yelp review.

The second incident was earlier this month when there were some mixups with his wife's order of an egg yolk omelet. "You can't do your job! You can't do your job!" McNally quoted Corden as yelling at staff. "Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!"

(We should note here that McNally is a rather controversial figure himself, having previously defended Woody Allen and Ghislaine Maxwell, prior to her conviction.)

Well, the very public shaming prompted a social media storm and immediate news headlines, as well as an apparent apology from Corden.