Actor Kit Connor Came Out As Bisexual After Being Accused Of Queerbaiting

Kit Connor, one of the young British stars of Netflix's Heartstopper, came out as bisexual on Monday after he was accused of queerbaiting fans of the LGBTQ show.

The 18-year-old, who starred as rugby player Nick Nelson in the gay coming-of-age drama, made the announcement in his first post on Twitter in seven weeks.

"Back for a minute," Connor wrote. "i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye."

The teen's last tweet prior to that was on Sept. 12, calling Twitter a "silly silly app" that he would be deleting because he was bored.

That followed accusations of queerbaiting from some online after pictures emerged of Connor holding hands with Maia Reficco, his costar in the upcoming A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.



In May, he also tweeted his amusement that people were speculating about his sexuality.