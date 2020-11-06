Destiel (Sort Of) Became Canon And "Supernatural" Fans Are Shaking

After 15 seasons and many long years of pining, filthy fanfiction, and debating fellow stans, Supernatural finally made Destiel canon.

Destiel is, of course, the pairing of Dean Winchester and Castiel the angel. They have long (like, really long) been a fan favorite ship, one that was even teased and hinted at multiple times throughout Supernatural's run. But it's also been controversial, with many, many debates on places like Tumblr about the true intentions of the show's writers.

The teasing has also often been called queerbaiting — a term that means dropping little bits of queerness for LGBTQ fans, but never fully committing so as not to upset anyone else.

Now, as the show nears its series finale on Nov. 15, it has given fans what they wanted. Well, sort of.

On Thursday's episode, Castiel tearfully declared his love for Dean in a scene that was a true punch to the gut for Destiel lovers.

"Ever since I pulled you out of hell, knowing you has changed me. Because you cared, I cared. I cared about you, I cared about Sam, I cared about Jack. But I cared about the whole world because of you. You changed me, Dean," Castiel tells Dean.

Then, when Dean asks why it sounds like Castiel is saying goodbye, Castiel says, "Because it is. I love you. Goodbye, Dean."

Then he's pulled into a sort of hell-but-worse dimension and dies, leaving Dean sobbing on the floor.

But as much as this was a declaration of love, many people are thoroughly unsatisfied.