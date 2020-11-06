 Skip To Content
Destiel (Sort Of) Became Canon And "Supernatural" Fans Are Shaking

Destiel, also known as DeanCas, also known as half the reason Tumblr exists.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on November 6, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. ET

After 15 seasons and many long years of pining, filthy fanfiction, and debating fellow stans, Supernatural finally made Destiel canon.

Destiel is, of course, the pairing of Dean Winchester and Castiel the angel. They have long (like, really long) been a fan favorite ship, one that was even teased and hinted at multiple times throughout Supernatural's run. But it's also been controversial, with many, many debates on places like Tumblr about the true intentions of the show's writers.

The teasing has also often been called queerbaiting — a term that means dropping little bits of queerness for LGBTQ fans, but never fully committing so as not to upset anyone else.

Now, as the show nears its series finale on Nov. 15, it has given fans what they wanted. Well, sort of.

On Thursday's episode, Castiel tearfully declared his love for Dean in a scene that was a true punch to the gut for Destiel lovers.

"Ever since I pulled you out of hell, knowing you has changed me. Because you cared, I cared. I cared about you, I cared about Sam, I cared about Jack. But I cared about the whole world because of you. You changed me, Dean," Castiel tells Dean.

Then, when Dean asks why it sounds like Castiel is saying goodbye, Castiel says, "Because it is. I love you. Goodbye, Dean."

Then he's pulled into a sort of hell-but-worse dimension and dies, leaving Dean sobbing on the floor.

But as much as this was a declaration of love, many people are thoroughly unsatisfied.

Trying to explain to 2013 me that Destiel becoming canon is terrible and I shouldn't want it.
First, there's the fact that Dean didn't react to Castiel's declaration, making the whole thing very one-sided, and very typical of Dean's very straight brand of masculinity.

canon destiel was the most gay no homo ive ever seen
This destiel stuff is literally the funniest thing to happen this year I have been in a state of complete disbelief all afternoon
Also upsetting is that Castiel was immediately killed after his confession, in a stunning example of the "bury your gays" trope.

Just putting my thoughts out on the #destiel situation
destiel becoming canon after a decade and then cas dying right after…
spn stans after destiel went canon
Of all the gay ships to ship, this one has been pretty disappointing.

korrasami walked so bubbline could jog and rupphire could run and destiel could crawl backwards off of a cliff
spn writers making destiel canon
this is what that “canon destiel” scene looked like to me lmfao
But no matter how you feel about it, you can't deny there's a certain Tumblr-circa-2012 vibe right now.

A nice home-brewed meme for u #destiel
And the moment really was a big deal for anyone deep in the fandom.

Me trying to explain the #destiel situation to my family who has never watched #Supernatural
And frankly a lot to handle on an already intense night.

Why is this so funny to me rn I'm absolutely hysterical #destiel
I mean, 2020, amirite?

so destiel huh
And then, to make this all even more bizarre, people started making jokes about Destiel and a report that Vladimir Putin would be stepping down. (The Kremlin has refuted that report.)

Putin after Destiel became canon
It's just weird. Everything is weird.

i’m trying to figure out why putin and destiel are in the same sentence
Supernatural has two episodes to go, including a two-hour finale, so there's still a chance for the show to redeem itself. But, you know, don't hold your breath.

