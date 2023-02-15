Alex Murdaugh’s Murder Trial Took A 180-Degree Turn After Questions About Possible Drug Gang Involvement In The Killings

It was the second time in as many days that the 12 jurors heard hints about the roadside incident but were not provided with extensive evidence about it.

In testimony on Tuesday, Marian Proctor, Maggie’s sister, told jurors that she had been fearful after Maggie and Paul, were fatally shot in June 2021 because she believed they might have been murdered in retribution for a fatal boat crash that Paul allegedly caused two years prior. But Proctor said she found it strange that Alex did not appear to be afraid that he would be targeted next.

Two months after Maggie and Paul were killed, Proctor said she was horrified to learn that Alex, too, had been shot. She feared the family was being picked off one by one. “I had just lost two of the family members and I felt like they were being targeted at that point,” Proctor told the jury.

But Alex was only slightly injured in the roadside shooting and Proctor said that when she learned he’d been fired from his law firm the previous day for stealing vast sums of money, her perception of things changed.

“What specifically changed your perception of the roadside shooting after your initial concern?” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked her.

“The story that was initially told about what happened [by Alex] came to not be true,” she responded.

However, Proctor’s testimony ended at that point, and she was not allowed to expand on the false story Alex had told first responders about being shot by an unknown assailant as he changed a car tire. She also did not say that both Alex and Smith were subsequently charged over the scheme, which was allegedly intended to ensure Alex’s surviving son, Buster, would receive an insurance payout.

In arguing that evidence about the roadside shooting should be permitted, Waters told the judge in a hearing on Wednesday morning without the jury present that it was relevant to their suggestion that Alex had killed his wife and son — ostensibly aware that people would suspect the murders would be linked to the boat crash — in order to divert attention from his financial misdeeds that were close to being discovered. There was a “symmetry” between the two events, Waters argued.

“The side of the road [shooting] happens and everyone's rushing to Alex Murdaugh’s aid again,” Waters said. “The fact that he had just been exposed for embezzlement is quickly forgotten about and of course, everybody's assuming, Oh my gosh, it must be the real bad guys, when in fact, it was him all along.”

Conversely, in his arguments on Wednesday morning, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said prosecutors were trying to use the roadside shooting evidence as a “distraction” to tarnish Alex’s character and not to prove a motive.

Alex had not intended to survive the scheme, Harpootlian said, and only lived because the bullet flew 1 millimeter too far to the left. As a suicide plot, it thus differed greatly from the prosecution’s suggestion that Alex comes up with violent schemes in order to divert attention from himself, Harpootlian said.

“Once he realizes he’s still alive, he tells that story, but obviously he didn’t intend to be alive,” Harpootlian said. “In other words, there’s not a scheme that was concocted at any point. If it’s a scheme, it was concocted after he realized he wasn’t dead.”

But once Griffin asked Owen about Smith on Wednesday afternoon, prosecutor John Meadors seized the chance to ask the SLED agent about how Alex only mentioned Smith and the drug gang as possible suspects in the murders of his wife and son after the roadside incident.

“Did he mention anybody else who could’ve done this, who could’ve been involved in it, who could’ve killed ‘my wife and my son’ from June 7, 2021, until September of ’21? Did he ever mention anybody else?” Meadors asked Owen, banging his first on a table and yelling for emphasis.

“No, he did not,” Owen replied.