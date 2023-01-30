Five Shocking Words At The Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial: “I Did Him So Bad”

“It’s just so bad. I did him so bad. He’s such a good boy, too.”

These were the words that investigators said that Alex Murdaugh told them three days after his son and wife were shot dead at the family’s rural hunting lodge in South Carolina in 2021 — and which prosecutors at his murder trial zeroed in on as a possible slipup in his otherwise consistent denials that he had nothing to do with the killings.

Jurors at the Colleton County Courthouse on Monday listened to a recording of the lengthy June 10, 2021, interview between Murdaugh and investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED. At one point in the interview, Jeff Croft, a senior special agent with SLED, brought up a “traumatic” photo that Alex had seen of his son's and wife’s wounds, with Croft adding that he knew it was hard to see.

“When you asked the defendant about a traumatic picture that he saw of Paul and Maggie, what did he say?” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Croft in court.

“It’s just so bad. I did him so bad,” Croft responded.

“'I did him so bad'?” Waters asked.

“Yes, sir,” Croft responded.