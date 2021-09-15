A Lawyer Whose Wife And Son Were Recently Killed Planned His Own Shooting For Insurance Money, Police Say

After his wife and son were fatally shot in June, yet another tragedy appeared to strike Alex Murdaugh, the head of a prominent and powerful legal family in South Carolina.

On Sept. 4, a day after Murdaugh resigned from his own law firm for allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars, he was shot in the head on a rural road, but he survived the shooting after the bullet only caused a superficial wound. Murdaugh and his lawyers claimed that he was standing on the side of the road changing a flat tire when a man in a pickup truck pulled up and shot him.

But authorities have now revealed that Murdaugh himself allegedly asked one of his former clients to kill him so that his surviving son could collect a $10 million insurance payout.

The client, Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery, and insurance fraud in connection to the shooting, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said.

Murdaugh, 53, provided a statement to SLED on Monday “admitting to the scheme” of having Smith kill him so that his son, Buster, could collect the life insurance policy payout.

Murdaugh has not yet been charged in connection to his own shooting, but SLED named him as a codefendant in an affidavit and accused him of conspiring with Smith. Murdaugh allegedly provided Smith with the gun that was used to shoot him. Authorities said additional charges in the case were expected soon.

Murdaugh’s shooting took place nearly three months after his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death at their family hunting lodge in Islandton.

In a 911 call released by authorities, a sobbing Murdaugh is heard telling the dispatcher that he found their bodies near the property's kennel and that neither of them was breathing.

At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial after being charged for drunk driving his father’s boat that crashed and killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach in 2019.