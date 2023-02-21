Buster Murdaugh Revealed What He Knew About Dad Alex's Drug Use

Late on the night of June 7, 2021, Buster Murdaugh received a phone call from his father, Alex.

It wasn’t the first time Alex had called his son that night. A couple of hours before, shortly after 9 p.m., he had telephoned Buster from his car as he drove to his mother’s place to check on her. Alex sounded normal, and it was common for the Murdaugh family — Alex, wife Maggie, and their sons, Buster and Paul — to call one another from their cars to update them on their movements, Buster said.

But this late-night call was different.

“He asked me if I was sitting down, and I was like, yeah. He sounded odd,” Buster recalled in his court testimony on Tuesday. “And then he told me that my mom and brother had been shot.”

Buster was called to the stand at the Colleton County Courthouse by defense attorneys for his father, who has pleaded not guilty to murdering Maggie and Paul and is now able to call his own witnesses after prosecutors rested their case against him last week .

Buster and some of Alex’s siblings — all members of a family of high-profile lawyers in the South Carolina Lowcountry region and whose influence and power stretches back for generations — have sat behind the defendant on each day of the weeks-long trial to show their support. But this was the first time Buster has spoken publicly since the killings — and the subsequent uncovering of extensive alleged financial crimes by Alex.

In his testimony, Buster described his father in loving terms, recalling how he’d coached him during Little League sports and almost never missed one of the boys’ sporting events. The family settled disputes civilly and without violence, Buster said.

But all wasn’t picture-perfect.

Like his mother and brother, Buster said he became aware in recent years that his father had been misusing prescription painkillers — although, Buster said, he wasn’t as clued in to the extent of the drug addiction as the rest of his family because he’d moved away for college. Around Christmas in 2018, Alex had even gone to a detox facility to wean himself off the opioids, Buster testified.

“I thought that handled it,” Buster said. But Alex's family had discovered drugs on other occasions, compelling him to try to detox at home, Buster added.