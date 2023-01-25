“He Was The Storm”: Prosecutors Outlined Their Murder Case Against Alex Murdaugh, Including Cellphone And Weapons Evidence

Cellphone and video evidence shows Alex Murdaugh was with his wife and son a few minutes before they were shot dead, despite his later denials, prosecutors told a jury in South Carolina on Wednesday during opening arguments for the murder trial of the former attorney .

Ballistic evidence also showed that Maggie Murdaugh, Alex’s wife, was killed using a family weapon, as well as ammunition that was widely available around the rural hunting lodge where she and their son Paul were fatally shot on June 7, 2021.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters with the South Carolina attorney general’s office told the 12 jury members and six alternates, who were officially selected on Wednesday after more than two days of hearings, that “a perfect storm” of legal and financial troubles were gathering around Alex Murdaugh prior to the murders.

“It’s going to be a fairly long trial because it’s complicated. It’s a journey,” Waters told the jury. “But like a lot of things that are complicated, when you start to put them all together, pieces of a puzzle, all of sudden a picture emerges and it’s really something.”

“You’re going to reach the inescapable conclusion that Alex murdered Maggie and Paul, that he was the storm, that the storm was coming for them,” Waters added.

Conversely, Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, described his client as a loving family man unfairly targeted by investigators who ignored exculpatory evidence.

“They decided that night that he did it — without forensics, without cellphones, without any of that — and they’ve been pounding that square peg into a round hole since June of 2021,” Harpootlian said.