Someone Untied Betsy DeVos's $40 Million Yacht And Set It Adrift
It is one of the DeVos family's 10 yachts. Police are looking for surveillance footage of the act.
An unknown person untied a yacht owned by the family of billionaire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from its dock in Huron, Ohio, this past weekend, according to the Huron Police Department.
The captain of the vessel, which is reportedly worth $40 million, realized at sunrise that the 163-foot boat was unmoored and called the authorities around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the police report.
Officers are looking for surveillance footage to investigate further. The yacht's captain told police that neither he nor the crew saw anything suspicious prior to the boat being untied.
The yacht, called the SeaQuest, is one of 10 yachts owned by the DeVos family. It sustained between $5,000 and $10,000 worth of damage in scrapes and scratches, police said, from hitting the dock at Huron Boat Basin.
DeVos, who was born into the wealthy Prince family, which runs the Prince Corporation, is married to Richard DeVos Jr., whose family founded multi-level marketing company Amway Corporation. Her brother is private military contractor owner Eric Prince.
The SeaQuest is registered to RDV International Marine, which is located at the same address as RDV Corporation, which manages the DeVos family's wealth.
DeVos has been harshly criticized by public education advocates for her work as secretary of education. In this role, she's slashed student debt relief, rolled back rules designed to help students defrauded by colleges, rescinded protections for transgender students, and stated her support for policies to direct federal funds away from traditional public schools and into charter schools, private schools, religious schools, and online charter education.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to DeVos for comment.
Read the full report here:
