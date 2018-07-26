Someone Untied Betsy DeVos's $40 Million Yacht And Set It Adrift

It is one of the DeVos family's 10 yachts. Police are looking for surveillance footage of the act.

An unknown person untied a yacht owned by the family of billionaire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from its dock in Huron, Ohio, this past weekend, according to the Huron Police Department.

The captain of the vessel, which is reportedly worth $40 million, realized at sunrise that the 163-foot boat was unmoored and called the authorities around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the police report.

Officers are looking for surveillance footage to investigate further. The yacht's captain told police that neither he nor the crew saw anything suspicious prior to the boat being untied.