People Are Praising Gayle King For Keeping Her Cool While Interviewing R. Kelly

Kelly exploded in the interview, "I’m fighting for my fucking life.”

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on March 5, 2019, at 11:07 p.m. ET

CBS This Morning's Gayle King spoke with R. Kelly on Tuesday in his first television interview since the R&B singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois.

In the interview, Kelly exploded with anger and denial, breaking into tears, raising his hand, and exclaiming that previous accusations of sexual abuse were not relevant to his current case.

"Quit playin’. I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me,” he said in an advance clip of the interview, which was set to air Wednesday morning. “I’m fighting for my fucking life.”

The early clip and images posted by King on Instagram showed the CBS host calmly and persistently attempting to get answers from Kelly, in spite of his outbursts.

People praised her composure.

Wow. Gayle Kings composure in front of #RKelly is stunning. Her interview with him airs Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning
David Begnaud @DavidBegnaud

She looked totally unbothered by his outbursts.

Gayle looks unbothered with his nasty man and gave him that “is that right?” Face
“Load Management” @CalledMe_Buskey

Gayle’s level of unbothered in this photo. Same girl same.
Sha Glizzy @L0VEhER

The interview showed her skills as a journalist, others said.

Gayle King's a professional and knows her craft.
Tea &amp; 📚 &amp; Music @rudetuesday

Once again, masterful interviewing by @GayleKing. I ... the rest of this interview — based on the stills that I’ve seen posted — honestly, I’ve no words. But I’ll be watching.
KelleyLCarter @KelleyLCarter

Remember, this is Oprah's best friend we're talking about.

I'm trying to figure out why R. Kelly was yelling at Gayle like Oprah won't call her goons.
Britni Danielle @BritniDWrites

Gayle King has ZERO time for R. Kelly’s theatrics during an interview.
Mohamed Salih @MohamedMOSalih

But to be serious, both women have been asking tough questions lately — King of R. Kelly and Oprah in regards to sexual abuse accusations against Michael Jackson.

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey are not playing around with sexual predators—period. They’re asking the right questions and holding no punches. https://t.co/ORYsQm6wP1
Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ @freeblackgirl

King's expression was a whole mood.

Gayle looking at R.Kelly crying and coppin pleas
Slim @Humble_Slim

@theNFLchick Gayle like try me fool 😂😂😂
Phil Jones @PhilJonesNFL

R. Kelly @ Gayle King and her audience: “That’s stupid, guys. Use your common sense.” Gayle King and her audience:
Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 @JermaineWatkins

Gayle is sick and tired
Reggie E. @firstklass_regg

And, another person pointed out, she was sitting in for women and girls who didn't have the power to confront Kelly.

now imagine you’re not Gayle King, wealthy journalist, Oprah’s best friend, in a room full of white dudes holding a bunch of cameras now imagine you’re a 16 year old girl who’s been sexually assaulted by him and feels like she can’t go home because she made a mistake imagine.
Mere Smith @EvilGalProds

"Big Gayle Energy."

Big Gayle Energy
Jabari Ali Davis @JabariDavisNBA

