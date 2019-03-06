People Are Praising Gayle King For Keeping Her Cool While Interviewing R. Kelly

CBS This Morning 's Gayle King spoke with R. Kelly on Tuesday in his first television interview since the R&B singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois.

In the interview, Kelly exploded with anger and denial, breaking into tears, raising his hand, and exclaiming that previous accusations of sexual abuse were not relevant to his current case.

"Quit playin’. I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me,” he said in an advance clip of the interview, which was set to air Wednesday morning. “I’m fighting for my fucking life.”

The early clip and images posted by King on Instagram showed the CBS host calmly and persistently attempting to get answers from Kelly, in spite of his outbursts.