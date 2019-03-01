Oprah Wants To Know Who Allegedly Helped Michael Jackson Sexually Abuse Children

In the upcoming HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck go into devastating detail about the sexual abuse they say they experienced at the hands of Michael Jackson when they were children. But in an interview for a special that is scheduled to air after the documentary, Oprah pressed director Dan Reed on something that isn’t a focus of the film: Who in the pop star’s inner circle enabled the abuse or turned a blind eye?

“How many people knew?” Oprah asked during the taping Wednesday at The Times Center in New York City.

The audience was filled with more than 100 survivors of childhood sexual abuse and their supporters who had recently finished viewing the four-hour-long film.

“I think a great many people knew,” Reed responded.

Robson, who was 7 years old when he says Jackson initiated their sexual relationship, told Oprah it was “very rare that Michael was alone” and that the star “had a machine around him at all times.”

“Secretaries organized most of my phone calls and would organize cars to pick me up to bring me to him,” Robson said. “Security guards were always there outside of the door.”

Oprah recalled a point made in the documentary, that oftentimes parents would sleep in separate rooms and sometimes separate floors while their children spent the night with Jackson.

“Yes, in the film we see that the mothers are being moved further and further away. First, you’re next door. Now, there’s not a suite on this floor,” Oprah said. “I mean, somebody has to be arranging that.”

Robson said he doesn’t believe Jackson, who died in 2009, “could have abused at the level that he did” without people around him being complicit. When he was alive, Jackson denied allegations of sexual abuse against him.