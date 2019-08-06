The Dayton Mass Shooter Had An "Obsession With Violent Ideations" And The FBI Is Investigating

"We have found very specific violent ideologies that the shooter we know followed and was interested in," the FBI said.

John Minchillo / AP Dayton police detectives work at the scene of Sunday's fatal shooting.

The 24-year-old man who killed nine people in downtown Dayton was obsessed with violence, including other mass shootings, authorities said on Tuesday. "The materials reviewed thus far reveal that the individual had a history of obsession with violent ideations to include mass shootings, and had expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting," Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told reporters.

The FBI is now taking the lead in investigating what may have motivated Connor Betts to open fire on crowds of people enjoying the nightlife of Dayton's Oregon District just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. One of the people he killed was his 22-year-old sister, whom he had driven with to Dayton earlier in the evening.

John Minchillo / AP

The development comes after the FBI also announced it is investigating deadly mass shootings in Gilroy, California, and El Paso, Texas, as domestic terrorism. In Dayton, investigators have yet to determine if Betts was motivated by a particular ideology, but evidence has so far revealed that he was seeking out information that promoted violence, FBI Special Agent in Charge Todd Wickerham said. "We have found very specific violent ideologies that the shooter we know followed and was interested in," he said.

In addition to whether he was motivated by ideology, Wickerham said investigators will focus on whether any other person or group helped Betts or knew he was planning an attack. Investigators are also trying to determine why the gunman attacked the Oregon District. "This community and our country deserves an answer as to why this happened," Wickerham said. Wickerham added the investigation is in its early stages, and the FBI has much more evidence, including digital materials, to sort through. Investigators have not found evidence that the Dayton attack was racially motivated or otherwise influenced by the shooting just hours earlier in El Paso, where a suspected gunman killed 22 people after publishing a white supremacist and anti-immigrant manifesto. Betts had a history of making threats, particularly against women. A former high school classmate told BuzzFeed News he made a hit list, naming mostly girls in their school. Discovery of the hit list led to Betts's suspension, though he later returned to class.

YouTube Connor Betts, right, performs.