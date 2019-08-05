Two More Victims Of The El Paso Terror Attack Have Died

Two more people have died from a mass shooting this weekend in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll of the white supremacist terror attack to 22 victims.

David Shimp, chief executive officer at Del Sol Medical Center, said Monday an elderly woman died late Sunday and another patient died today. On Saturday, shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time, a shooter opened fire at a Walmart filled with shoppers buying back-to-school gear.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released. Dr. Stephen Flaherty, the head of the medical trauma unit at the hospital, said one of the patients who died suffered a massive abdominal injury that affected their kidney, liver, and intestine.

On Sunday, federal prosecutors said they are investigating the incident as a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism.

Before the shooting, the suspected gunman posted a racist, anti-immigrant document on 8chan. The writing is filled with white supremacist language and hatred toward immigrants and people from Mexico.

State officials are charging the suspect with "capital murder, and so he is eligible for the death penalty. We will seek the death penalty," El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza said.



The FBI also warned of copycat attacks, issuing a statement Sunday night urging the public to report suspicious activity they observe in person or online.

"The FBI remains concerned that U.S.-based domestic violent extremists could become inspired by these and previous high-profile attacks to engage in similar acts of violence," the agency said in a statement.