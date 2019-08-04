The Victims Of The Dayton Mass Shooting Include The Gunman’s Sister And 8 Others

The dead include the sister of the shooter, a young mother whose youngest was born just last month, and a man who celebrated his 30th birthday last week.

At least nine people were killed, and dozens injured, in a shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio, early Saturday morning. The victims include the sister of the shooter, a young mother whose youngest child was born just last month, and a man who celebrated his 30th birthday last week.

Here is what we know so far about the victims: Lois Oglesby, 27

Lois Oglesby was 27 and leaves behind two children including a newborn. She worked at a day care and was in nursing school, excited about a career that drew on her love for children. #DaytonOHShooting https://t.co/wzjGNaOYNi

Lois Oglesby was a caring mother and nursing student, who gave birth to her second child just last month, her uncle Joel Oglesby told the Washington Post. The 27-year-old had just returned to work at a daycare after maternity leave, said her friend Derasha Merrett. “We grew up as cousins,” Merrett told Dayton Daily News. “We grew up in the same church, on the same drill team. She works at my kids’ daycare. We all grew up in this little town. We’re all family. We’re all hurting behind this.” Joel Oglesby described his niece as “a very devoted mother” to her older daughter and newborn. She worked as a nursing assistant and was in nursing school. “She loves her kids unconditionally," said Merrett. “She was a wonderful mother, a wonderful person.” Megan Betts, 22

Megan Betts was the younger sister of the gunman. The 22-year-old studied earth and environmental science at Wright State University in Dayton, according to the college’s student directory, and was due to graduate in 2020. This summer, she worked as a tour guide at Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center in Montana, according to her Facebook, which is focused on specially trained wildfire suppression. Her Facebook profile photo shows her making a silly face. “She was a sweetheart. Very funny,” her former classmate and neighbor told WLWT5. “She was strange in a very good way.” Nicholas Cumer, 25

Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student at St. Francis University in Pennsylvania, where he was working on earning a master’s degree in the school’s cancer care program. In a statement, the school said the 25-year-old was in Ohio for an internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance. “Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others,” said a university announcement confirming Cumer’s death. “He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service.” On his Twitter account, Cumer wrote often about loving the late rapper Mac Miller and shared Christian quotes and Bible verses. “Do not be conformed to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind. Romans 12:2,” his Twitter bio read. Thomas McNichols, 25

Known as "Teejay" among his friends and family, Thomas McNichols was a “great father, a great brother” and a “protector,” who enjoyed playing kickball at family gatherings, his cousin Jevin Lamar told the New York Times. A cover photo on his Facebook page shows him cuddling and posing for selfies with four different babies and toddlers, including one with the caption "fireworks with son son." Another person, Shannon Newell, described McNichols on Facebook as “so sweet and full of life.” “I can’t believe Thomas is gone,” Newell wrote. “Always cracking jokes at work making us laugh. Rest in Peace Teejay James.” Logan Turner, 30

Heart is broken for Springboro alum Logan Turner, who was killed in the senseless tragedy last night in Dayton. Such a great young man lost too soon. Praying for comfort and healing for his family and all of his teammates who loved him so much. Rest easy 78. #daytonstrong

Logan Turner was the “world’s best son,” his mother told The Dayton Daily News. “He was very generous and loving,” she said. “Everyone loved Logan. He was a happy go lucky guy.” Turner worked as a machinist in Springboro, Ohio, and celebrated his 30th birthday just last week. He graduated from Sinclair Community College and later got an engineering degree from Toledo University, his mom said. On Twitter, Springboro High School guidance counselor and coach Ryan Wilhite posted a photo of Turner playing football while he attended the school. “Heart is broken,” Wilhite wrote. “Such a great young man lost too soon. Praying for comfort and healing for his family and all of his teammates who loved him so much. Rest easy 78.”

Derrick Fudge, 57

Derick Fudge, the oldest victim, lived in Springfield, Ohio, around 30 miles away from the shooting scene. He was originally from New York, according to his Facebook profile. On social media, he mainly posted pictures of his beloved large black dog. “That’s my baby girl,” he wrote under one photo. “I just found out that a friend lost his life last night in the Dayton shooting,” his friend Tammy Napier Myers wrote on Facebook after news of his death. “It once again reminds me of just how precious life truly is… Time is one of the most beautiful gifts we're given, but once it's gone it's something that we can't get back.” Under a selfie Fudge posted on Instagram in late 2016, he wrote “I would like for everyone to know that no matter what one have to say about me good or bad that my way of thinking will never change I have a good heart and I love everyone.” Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36, and Monica Brickhouse, 39

