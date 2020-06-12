ABC Named Matt James Its New "Bachelor" After Years Of Criticism Over The Show's Whiteness

Matt James, a contestant on Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season, has been named the new Bachelor, the first time the long-running franchise has cast a Black man as its lead.

Crawley's season was postponed in March over the coronavirus pandemic, before production could begin. ABC has said that Crawley's season of Bachelorette will go ahead at a later time, though it's clear that James bowed out of the contest for Crawley's heart.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement that James had been on their radar since February, when they invited him to join Crawley's season. James is friends with Tyler Cameron, a contestant on Bachelorette Hannah Brown's season.



"When filming couldn't move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor," Burke said.

She also acknowledged the show's longstanding failures to diversify.

"We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience," Burke said. "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”