I’m Skeptical Of All These White People Resigning

From Bon Appétit to CrossFit, top editors and executives are being called out for racism. But the Black Lives Matter movement is about much more than white-collar accountability.

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Tim Bradbury / Getty Images A statue depicting Christopher Columbus in Boston, June 10. The statue was beheaded overnight and is scheduled to be removed by the city.

Credit for what has happened in the past week goes first and foremost to the organizers of the sprawling, decentralized protest movement. It is abundantly clear that these protests have yielded concrete results and changed public opinion. But it is hard, as a Black person and a journalist, not to be deeply, deeply skeptical of these recent mea culpas from powerful people, and to question if the resignations will enact any meaningful change. Already, I’m wondering who will actually do the hard work of revamping these companies. To quote another skeptic: “all the horrible white women [and men] stepping down from their horrible companies so they don’t have to responsible for the anti-racist overhaul and they can go on being rich and rely on the networks they already had ... boring!” The Black Lives Matter movement has always been holistic. Early on, as Keeanga Yamahtta-Taylor writes in her 2016 book From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation, organizers of the movement recognized that they could not just be advocating for the end of police brutality — that the ailments plaguing Black life in the US are much more varied and must be toppled systematically. Hence their focus on initiatives like the fight for increasing minimum wage. But already the changes that this later iteration of Black Lives Matter have been advocating for have become obscured. The emphasis on the systemic nature of racism has inadvertently fostered a lot of navel-gazing quasi confession and fixation on how racism expresses itself in white-collar workspaces that are already wildly inequitable for a whole host of reasons. The vigor of the first two weeks of riots and protests (still ongoing), as the writer Tobi Haslett noted, has been overshadowed by people in their hermetically sealed white-collar jobs railing about racism in their workplaces. This is not to say that the racism shouldn’t be railed against. It’s a reckoning that’s long overdue. But we have been here before. There have been discussions — countless discussions — about the predominance of whiteness in book publishing, in the corporate world, in film and TV for literal decades. As the writer Kaitlyn Greenidge pointed out in her recent review of Raven Leilani’s forthcoming novel Luster, the publishing industry has sporadic love affairs with Black authors before forgetting all about them, usually when there’s an economic downturn.

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Andrew Toth / Getty Images Left: former Vanderpump Rules cast members Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder Right: Former Bon Appétit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport.

The Cooperative Children’s Book Center has been tracking the diversity of the publishing industry since 1984 and the number of Black authors publishing children’s books is still so low. The #OscarsSoWhite campaign, which started in 2015, got a lot of steam and press coverage, but only one nonwhite person, Cynthia Erivo, was nominated in an acting category at the 2020 Academy Awards. Each time corporate leadership, middle management, and the heads of power offer the same refrain: an all right, we’ll do better that results in temporary change before a return back to stasis. But there is also danger in suggesting — as many of these conversations around racism in the workplace have — that putting a few more “black faces in high places” and paying them handsomely for it is a panacea to the all-consuming perniciousness of white supremacy. As my colleague Shannon Keating notes, there is the substantial risk that these acts amount to hollow gestures: a few token hires who are placed into the same system, forced to do all the hard work of undoing years of systemic harm, and eventually burn out and leave the industry altogether, thoroughly disillusioned. Already we are seeing the cracks in these companies’ largesse. Amazon just announced that it is banning police use of its facial recognition technology for exactly one year. (Will racism be over by then? And how about giving their employees working through the pandemic hazard pay?) Starbucks recently declared that Black lives matter, but won’t even let its employees wear any paraphernalia displaying this fact. What about a justice that is more radical, more forward-looking, one that does not perpetuate existing power structures with a slightly browner tinge? There’s a conversation happening in the poetry community that offers hints of what this upending could look like. The Poetry Foundation, the most well-funded organization solely devoted to poetry, was recently called out by a group of more than 1,000 poets for its weak statement of support for the Black Lives Matter movement. “For years, your constituents have been calling on the Foundation to redistribute more of its enormous resources to marginalized artists, to make concrete commitments to and change-making efforts in your local community and beyond,” they wrote in an open letter. “We find this statement to be worse than the bare minimum.”



A number of those poets were recipients of a Ruth Lilly Fellowship, which gives out $28,000 grants, a life-changing amount of money in a low-paying field. These fellows include some well-known contemporary writers like Danez Smith, Franny Choi, José Olivarez, and Justin Phillip Reed. Many of these poets know each other and are part of a broader community of critically acclaimed, racially diverse, social media–savvy poets, some of whom emerged from the spoken word scene. In their letter, they called on the president of the foundation to resign and for the organization to direct more of its endowment toward anti-racist efforts in Chicago, the city where it’s based.

What about a justice that is more radical, more forward-looking, one that does not perpetuate existing power structures with a slightly browner tinge?

