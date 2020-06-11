Lady Antebellum Are Changing Their Band Name To Get Rid Of Its Slavery Connotations

Country band Lady Antebellum are changing their name to get rid of its associations with slavery and the Civil War, the group announced Thursday.

The band, best known for their hit song "Need You Now," will now be known simply as Lady A, "the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start," they said in an Instagram post.

"As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all," they said in the post. "We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday."

The band said they'd decided to make the change because "blind spots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.⁣⁣⁣"

"Antebellum" refers to the Antebellum South, a period in the southern US before the Civil War, when slavery was legal and in widespread use.

