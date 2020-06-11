Trump Threatened To "Take Back" Seattle As Protesters Occupy A Six-Block Cop-Free Zone

A sign is seen on a barrier at an entrance to the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone on June 10 in Seattle.

"Take back your city NOW," Trump said on Twitter. "If you don't do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!"

President Trump on Thursday threatened to "take back" Seattle as protesters occupy a six-block section of the city that they have dubbed the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Trump called the protesters "domestic terrorists" and has continuously urged governors to "dominate" the streets and deploy the National Guard as protests and occasional looting have swept cities across the US over the killing of unarmed Black people by police.

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!

But Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan have pushed back against the president, calling his messages "threats of military violence against Washingtonians."

As Trump blasted Seattle officials for their handling of protests, Durkan hit back on Twitter, telling the president, "Go back to your bunker," a reference to reports that Trump took shelter in the White House bunker as protests raged outside.

Inslee also urged the president to "stay out of Washington state's business."

The Twitter feud raged as officials in Seattle have been grappling with how to deal with protests that have at times turned violent, and a six-block area surrounding the Seattle Police East Precinct that has been taken over by protesters.

Criticized over their use of tear gas and rubber bullets, police officers abandoned the precinct. Protesters then took barricades to block off the area and called it the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," or CHAZ.

For the past three days, the area has hosted marches, film screenings, and community councils amid demands to abolish the police department and youth jails, to drop charges against protesters, and that the federal government investigate officer brutality within the Seattle Police Department.

A website with a live feed into the occupied zone was also created, proclaiming "You are now leaving the USA," and "Welcome to free capitol."

The group also claims to have to leadership structure.

In a tweet, Inslee pointed out that the area is "largely peaceful," and that local leaders were working toward a peaceful resolution, rebuffing Trump's threats to intervene.

"The U.S. military serves to protect Americans, not the fragility of an insecure president," he tweeted.