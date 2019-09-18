After A Huge Online Campaign To Make Mike Johnson The First Black "Bachelor," ABC Picked Another White Guy
"ABC would rather cast Sean Spicer than have a black Bachelor."
After a huge, months-long campaign to make Mike Johnson the next star of The Bachelor, ABC announced on Tuesday night it has selected Peter Weber instead.
Fans are...not happy.
Here's how we got here.
Both Johnson, who is black, and Weber, who is part Cuban, appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette this past spring. Weber was eliminated in week 9, and Johnson was eliminated in week 7.
Johnson was a fan favorite early on, with fans tweeting about his potential as the next star of the show as early as episode 1.
Many soon fell in love, even prominent Bachelor journalists like Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly.
It wasn't just that fans were falling in love with Johnson. In case you didn't know, despite this being the year of our lord 2019, ABC has never cast a black Bachelor.
The only black star of the franchise was Rachel Lindsay, the 13th Bachelorette. This from a show that has been on the air for 17 YEARS and has had 23 seasons of The Bachelor alone.
So, to say it is time for a black Bachelor would be an understatement for many fans. They quickly made their support for Johnson known.
When producer Mike Fleiss asked fans on Twitter a few weeks into the season who they saw as the next star of the show, the response was overwhelming.
Over time, the movement only grew as fans saw more of Johnson's personality on screen and off.
Many fans began to tweet that it was "about damn time."
Even Brown's parents loved him, unlike....some people......she dated.
Johnson also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, and left the show single and without causing any drama. The thirst only grew.
A few weeks ago, rumors began to swirl that Weber had been confirmed as the next star of the show.
Johnson addressed the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying he thought "history repeats itself."
"He'd be a safe Bachelor, meaning that he won't do anything crazy obnoxious," Johnson said. "I think it'd be a good, safe, clean season if he were the Bachelor."
To be fair, many fans liked him as well. However, many were disappointed that it seemed ABC was choosing not to pick a black man, despite a huge online campaign.
A Bachelor podcast even made a change.org petition begging producers to pick him.
So when the news was confirmed Tuesday that Weber had been chosen, many fans were very upset.
Some began using the hashtag #BachelorSoWhite.
They said if Johnson couldn't nab the gig, would a black man ever be chosen?
They trashed the mentions on the show's announcement tweet as well.
And of course, some are vowing not to watch.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said that the network is "evolving" on diversity in the show. ABC didn't return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
"I do think the show has worked hard to increase diversity in its casting and is continuing to evolve," she said. "And as it evolves, we'll continue to see more diversity from the franchise."
And maybe don't feel toooooo bad for Johnson. According to E, Johnson recently went on a date with Demi Lovato after shooting his shot on Instagram.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
