Here's Everything That's Happening The Day After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Charles also announced that his first-born, Prince William, will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall and succeed him as the Duke of Cornwall. As heir to the throne, William was also conferred the title Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine the Princess of Wales.



The King also made a brief mention of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who officially separated from the royal family in 2021. The couple now lives in California with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet, who is named after the late Queen.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

His speech on Friday marked the start of the transition of the throne. Charles will be proclaimed King on Saturday after meeting with an Accession Council, a group of counselors who advise the monarch.

He ended his address by acknowledging the public's support.

"On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support. They mean more to me than I can ever possibly express," he said. "And to my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years."

A period of national mourning began on Friday and is set to continue until the end of the day of the state funeral. The royal mourning, which is observed by members of the royal family and royal household staff, is in place until seven days after the funeral.



A date for the Queen Elizabeth's funeral has not yet been announced. She will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel inside St. George’s Chapel.



William and Harry separately left Balmoral and headed to Windsor on Friday to reunite with their spouses.