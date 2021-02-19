Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Officially Separated From The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) have officially broken from Britain's royal family and will not be returning to life as working royals, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday.

"Following conversations with the duke," the statement said, "the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

When Harry and Meghan "stepped back" as working members of the royal family last year so that they could earn salaries for their work and have more privacy, the Queen granted them a one-year review period. The couple could test-drive their new life — but still have their old jobs back if they wanted.

In Friday's statement, Buckingham Palace (and thus the Queen) made it clear that the review period was over and Harry and Meghan were officially out of "the firm."

"While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family."