King Charles III Honored The Queen In His First Speech And Pledged To Follow Her Example

King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in his first address as monarch on Friday, telling his subjects that he would endeavor to reflect her spirit of duty and sacrifice in his own time on the throne.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” Charles said in his speech, which was broadcast to millions around the world.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love, as I have throughout my life,” the King said.

The speech was broadcast from Buckingham Palace, where the King was pictured dressed in black and speaking at a desk upon which a framed portrait of the late Queen had been placed.