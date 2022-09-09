"The Crown" Has Paused Filming To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II

The show must be paused.



The Crown has halted filming to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

“As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today," a Netflix spokesperson said in an email on Friday. "Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”



The Queen's funeral will reportedly be held in about 10 days.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too,” showrunner Peter Morgan told Deadline on Thursday.

The show isn't the only production that has temporarily shut down or plans to halt operations in honor of the late Queen's death. The London Stock Exchange will close on the day of the funeral. Premier League soccer matches scheduled in the UK this weekend have all been canceled. And Legoland Windsor closed on Friday.