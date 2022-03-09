A Maternity Ward In A Mariupol Hospital Was Destroyed By A Russian Strike, Ukrainian Authorities Said

The attack on Mariupol came as Ukraine and Russia agreed on six "green corridors," or evacuation routes, from the hardest-hit cities, including Mariupol, Sumy, Volnovakha, Izyum, and several towns in the northwestern Kyiv region. Among those towns was Irpin, a once-quiet suburb that has been decimated by Russian artillery.

On Tuesday, BuzzFeed News witnessed residents desperately scrambling to flee from Irpin as shells exploded around them. Volunteers rushed in with ambulances and yellow city buses to evacuate them to central Kyiv and the main railway station, where many caught trains to the west of the country and Poland.

On Wednesday morning, the Chornobyl (often transliterated from Russian as “Chernobyl”) Nuclear Power Plant, which Russia seized along with its expansive and radioactive exclusion zone early in the invasion, lost power, officials said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Wednesday’s power loss violates a “key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply” but reassured the public that there is “no critical impact on safety.”

Russia’s control of Chornobyl — the site of the 1986 disaster that exposed thousands to dangerous radiation levels — has raised widespread fears over potential nuclear dangers. Since its seizure on Feb. 24, more than 200 of the plant’s staff members have been forced to work under stressful conditions. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has demanded that the employees be allowed to rest and rotate shifts so as to not put nuclear safety at additional risk.

“I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety,” Grossi said in a statement Tuesday. “I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there.”

Russian forces also seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest power plant in Europe, on Friday after attacking part of the facility and causing a fire that was eventually contained. The plant’s staff are being “held hostage” and “are physically and psychologically exhausted,” according to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Hlushchenko.