Aboard A Ukrainian Naval Ship On The Lookout For A Russian Invasion By Sea

However, he concedes, if Russia wants to take all of Ukraine, there may be no place that’s completely safe. And no amount of Western security assistance to Ukraine is going to be enough for it to defeat the military of the country’s former ruler.

“In this situation, I’m afraid there is nobody who can help us,” Khomyak said. “It may be up to God only.”

There have been several incidents and close calls between the two countries' navies here. On Nov. 25, 2018, Russian FSB coast guards opened fire on and captured three Ukrainian navy vessels and 24 sailors as they attempted to transit from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov through the Kerch Strait. The sailors were released only after months of tense negotiations and international pressure on Moscow.

Ukraine narrowly escaped another attack in December just as new tensions between Moscow and the West were on the rise when Russian navy boats claimed the Ukrainian command ship Donbas, a 400-foot Soviet-era vessel, was acting provocatively in the sea; Kyiv said it was carrying out a routine training exercise. In the end, a crisis that could have sparked renewed large-scale fighting in Ukraine was averted.

Since 2014, Russia has significantly increased its presence in the Sea of Azov — as well as the larger Black Sea to which it connects — and tightened its grip on the strategic body of water that washes both Russian and Ukrainian shores.

The Russian fleet here is composed of dozens of vessels, including warships much more powerful than anything Ukraine has. “They have the advantage [on the sea] — the advantage in the number of ships and in firepower,” Varianitsyn said.

Ukraine never boasted a powerful navy, but it lost 70% of the fleet it had in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and seized Sevastopol, the Black Sea port city. I was there in March 2014, when Russian ships blocked Ukrainian vessels and delivered an ultimatum to their sailors over a loudspeaker: stand down and hand over the ship peacefully, or else prepare to be attacked.

It was a chilling message. Disoriented and without orders from Kyiv, the Ukrainian sailors conceded.

Since then, Ukraine has worked to rebuild its fledgling naval force and gotten some help from the US in the form of used Coast Guard patrol boats. “We are stronger and more prepared after eight years of war,” Varianitsyn said. But his naval force is a far cry from what it used to be, let alone Russia’s navy.