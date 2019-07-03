Halle Bailey Has Officially Been Cast As Ariel In Disney's Live-Action "The Little Mermaid" Remake

Disney announced Wednesday that Halle Bailey, best known for her work on Freeform's Grown-ish and one half of the singing duo Chloe and Halle, would be playing the lead role of Ariel in its upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.



"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said Rob Marshall, who will be directing the film.



The news of Bailey's inclusion in the film comes on the heels of speculation that Oscar-nominated actor Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play her character's nemesis, the sea witch Ursula.

According to a press release, the film will feature music from the original animated 1989 classic, including the songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, in addition to new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame.

Additional announcements are expected in the coming weeks, and production on The Little Mermaid will begin in early 2020.