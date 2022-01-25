Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

"There's not much I can say about it besides the fact that Snow White has constantly been criticized," she told BuzzFeed in an interview last year. "Even though she's the original Disney princess and we love her so much, [she's been] criticized for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued.

"I think that our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who's working on this film has really taken her narrative and turned it into something that's a lot stronger," she said. "I'm very, very excited to be able to bring that to life."