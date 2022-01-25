Peter Dinklage Slammed Disney's "Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs" Live-Action Remake And Called It A "Backward Story"

"You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that fucking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together."

by Ben Henry

Peter Dinklage has criticized Disney's decision to release a live-action remake of animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, calling it a "fucking backward story."

Rumblings of the news that a Snow White remake could be on the horizon appeared to start back in 2016, when it was reported that a live-action musical was in the works.

And in 2019, it was said that Disney was in talks with Marc Webb to helm the project. He had previously directed 500 Days of Summer and both of the Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield.

Last year, the movie appeared to be taking shape, with West Side Story lead Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot pegged to star as Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively.

But Peter Dinklage is far from impressed with the project, calling out the "hypocrisy" in a recent podcast interview.

"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," he said in a conversation on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

The Game of Thrones star went on: "You're progressive in one way, but then you're still making that fucking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together — what the fuck are you doing, man?"

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?" he continued. "I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and to the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, What are you doing?"

Previously, Peter opened up about the representation of dwarfism in an interview, saying it was "bad writing" to make it a "dominant character trait."

"I'm not an actor to change the world in terms of how somebody my size is presented. I'm really not," he said in a 2019 interview with the New Yorker. "That would be putting me before the work. It's just bad writing to make that the dominant character trait. It's not my dominant character trait. It has to be part of a complex portrait that informs other pieces of your personality."

Not much else is known about the Snow White remake aside from the cast. However, Gal Gadot teased that it would have a "different" take compared to the original.

"There is so much that I cannot share with you that will actually answer this question," she said when asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen. "But the take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy. … I'm very, very excited. I wish I could share more."

Leading lady Rachel also gave some hints about what fans could expect from the remake, saying that the story has been turned "into something that's a lot stronger."

"There's not much I can say about it besides the fact that Snow White has constantly been criticized," she told BuzzFeed in an interview last year. "Even though she's the original Disney princess and we love her so much, [she's been] criticized for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued.

"I think that our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who's working on this film has really taken her narrative and turned it into something that's a lot stronger," she said. "I'm very, very excited to be able to bring that to life."

You can listen Peter Dinklage's full interview on WTF here.

