Sabrina Carpenter's Music Video Appears To Shade Olivia Rodrigo After Fans Theorized That The Whole Feud Is A PR Stunt

But first, the backstory! You probably know this already so let's try to keep it brief, even if we could probably fill a fairly big book with all the drama so far.

So! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett apparently dated (although this was never confirmed), and when they apparently broke up, things were rumored to be pretty messy behind the scenes.

On the same day as Joshua was pictured on an apparent lunch date with Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia dropped a picture on Instagram wearing a "dump him" T-shirt, which seemed pointed, to say the least. And so, an apparent love triangle/feud was born.