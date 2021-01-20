Olivia Rodrigo Was Asked About The Rumored "Drivers License" Drama With Joshua Bassett And Here's What She Had To Say

Teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo has a lot to celebrate right now — her debut single "Drivers License" has shot straight in at number one on the Billboard Hot 100!

"Drivers License" now has the record for most streams of a song in a week and the most streams of a non-holiday song in a single day on Spotify. It's also the fastest song to reach 100 million streams on the service too.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I expect all of this support," Olivia said in an Instagram post reacting to the news of her number one record. "Thank u guys endlessly for listening."

"Y'all have managed to turn one of the scariest most painful moments of my life into something so positive and powerful," she added. "Sad girl shit forever."

Now, if you've even vaguely heard of "Drivers License", you might already know what Olivia was referring to when she noted the "scariest most painful moments" that became the inspiration for the song.

Since its release at the beginning of January, it's been rumored that the track is actually all about Olivia's alleged breakup with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett, who starred as her love interest in the Disney+ show.

Although the pair never officially confirmed their relationship in the first place, fans of the show thought a breakup was playing out behind the scenes, with a lot of convincing evidence to back up the theory.

The short (and as yet unconfirmed) version goes a little something like this...

Around the same time that Olivia started hinting at a breakup, Joshua was pictured on an apparent lunch-date with Sabrina Carpenter. Fans noted that Sabrina fits the vague description of the girl that Olivia's ex-boyfriend leaves her for in "Drivers License" — blonde and older than her — and that the lyrics of the song, which originally referred to a brunette, had actually been changed from an earlier version to fit Sabrina's appearance.

There was also a bunch of other things that made it look like "Drivers License" was about Joshua, including a subtle video clip of the two of them while they were apparently dating appearing in the video, as well as lyrical references that seem to confirm the song's about him (Olivia refers to the boy in question driving a white car and, what do you know, Joshua drives a white car).

