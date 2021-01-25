 Skip To Content
Sabrina Carpenter Said She "Wasn't Bothered" About Olivia Rodrigo's Song "Drivers License" But Didn't Shut Down Rumors Of Drama

"I wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it."

By Ben Henry

Posted on January 25, 2021, at 7:43 a.m. ET

So the Olivia Rodrigo/Joshua Bassett/Sabrina Carpenter drama is somehow still ongoing and no party is really doing a great job of either directly calling another out or ending the drama for good.

Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

And now Sabrina has entered the chat once more to kind of shut down rumors that her latest song is a clapback at Olivia's No. 1 hit "Drivers License" — except she also kinda doesn't shut it down entirely?

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Allow me to explain!

It all started with Olivia and Joshua, who were reported to be dating while they were starring in the first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

However, while neither of them actually confirmed their romance, fans theorized that there was a pretty messy breakup unfolding behind the scenes.

This only got worse when Joshua and Sabrina were pictured on an apparent lunch date together around the same time that Olivia posted a seemingly shady Instagram picture wearing a "dump him" T-shirt.

It was Olivia's debut song "Drivers License" that really amped the drama up a gear though, with lyrics about an ex-boyfriend and an older blonde girl seemingly directed at Joshua and Sabrina.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It appeared even more obvious that "Drivers License" was all about Olivia's heartbreak over her relationship with Joshua and his subsequent relationship with Sabrina when fans pointed out that the original lyrics of the song described the other girl as a brunette, before being changed to blonde for the official release.

"I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," Olivia then said in an interview with Billboard. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."

But then Sabrina released a song of her own, which appeared to be a pretty direct response to Olivia and included some seemingly pointed lyrics about the situation.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Said pointed lyrics included:

"Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme," which seemed to be a response to the reference of a blonde girl in "Drivers License."

"Don't drive yourself insane / It won't always be this way," which appeared to make a direct reference to "Drivers License."

Oh, and let's not forget that Joshua also had his say when he released a song straight after Olivia called "Lie Lie Lie." I mean...just take a listen for yourself.

Anyway, now Sabrina has had her say, explaining that she "wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song" while also claiming that her latest release isn't all about one thing.

"Thank you to everyone who has listened to 'Skin', especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what I was trying to get across," she said in an Instagram caption. "I wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it."

"I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons," she went on. "So I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past."

"People can only get to you if you give them the power to," the 21-year-old singer continued. "And a lot of people were trying to get to me. The song isn't calling out one single person."

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Not exactly shutting down that the song was at least partly directed at Olivia, she added: "Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year. It also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin and I'm still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings."

"I don't want this to become an endless cycle so please don't take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone's way," Sabrina finished. "Lots of love to you all. Thanks for letting me grow."

Olivia, meanwhile, appears to just be minding her business and taking the high road while "Drivers License" does all the talking for her.

So does this drama have an end in sight? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

