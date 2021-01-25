Sabrina Carpenter Said She "Wasn't Bothered" About Olivia Rodrigo's Song "Drivers License" But Didn't Shut Down Rumors Of Drama

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It appeared even more obvious that "Drivers License" was all about Olivia's heartbreak over her relationship with Joshua and his subsequent relationship with Sabrina when fans pointed out that the original lyrics of the song described the other girl as a brunette, before being changed to blonde for the official release.

"I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," Olivia then said in an interview with Billboard. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."