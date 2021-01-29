 Skip To Content
Joshua Bassett Has Released A Song That Could Be About The Olivia Rodrigo And Sabrina Carpenter Drama And It's Getting Shady

"Are you glad you got that out? Do you feel better now?"

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 29, 2021, at 11:28 a.m. ET

There is another new strand to the Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sabrina Carpenter drama and honestly I think I'm living through Groundhog Day at this point.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But stay with me! We'll get through this one together!

Disney

So, by now you probably now the basic details — Olivia and Joshua were apparently dating, then apparently broke up, with Joshua reportedly moving on with Sabrina while Olivia dropped a song about the whole thing that broke a bunch of records and went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

Since then, we've had a continuous loop of ~maybe shady~ shots being thrown, with all parties releasing songs that include lyrics which appear to make some not-so-subtle digs.

After Olivia dropped breakup anthem "Drivers License" and seemingly gave her side of the story, Joshua stepped up and dropped a song of his own called "Lie Lie Lie" — very subtle, I'm sure you'll agree.

Then, Sabrina decided she wanted to have her say and released a track called "Skin" which basically seemed to be about getting into a new relationship with someone and trying to not let their ex dampen your happiness.

However, although the lyrics in each song leave almost no doubt as to who they're about, the trio have been reluctant to explicitly confirm it. But they also seem reluctant to shut the drama down completely.

Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

In an interview with Billboard, Olivia tried to play the feud down, saying: "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song."

Sabrina deployed a similar tactic. Despite her song appearing to include references to "Drivers License" in a pretty direct way, she skirted around the drama and instead said: "I wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it...a lot of people were trying to get to me. The song isn't calling out one single person."

Now Joshua has decided to jump back into the spotlight with another new song that may or may not be about the drama. Spoiler: it probably is.

This song is called "Only a Matter of Time" and the lyrics are...well, they're very interesting to say the least.

giphy.com

Some of those interesting lyrics include:

"Time to tell the world that you've been lyin' on my name. Doin' what you want and think you're gonna get away."

"I'm sure that you're hurting inside. But why would you makе your pain mine? You're makin' me pay for your crimes."

"You can't tear me down and act like I will just forget."

And finally, the bridge. "You can say what you like. Doesn't mean that you're right. Are you glad you got that out? Do you feel better now?"

Big yikes if you ask me.

Now, there's a spanner in the works here because in an Instagram story posted on Thursday, Joshua said he wrote the song last summer "in a moment in time where social media was bringing a lot of darkness" to his life.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

So it can't be about Olivia and Sabrina, right? Well...not so fast.

If we cast our minds back to last summer, what was happening? Ah yes, the rumored breakup between Joshua and Olivia was unfolding, with the "Drivers License" singer posting a picture wearing a "dump him" T-shirt in August.

This pretty pointed picture was posted on an interesting day — the same day that pictures emerged of Joshua and Sabrina on an apparent lunch date. Need I say more?

So, that's where we're at right now. Will someone finally cave and tell us all what's really going on, or will there be another slew of songs with explanations about how the lyrics aren't about anything in particular despite how shady they look?

Disney

All I know is that it doesn't look like this drama is going to be over anytime soon.

