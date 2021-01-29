Joshua Bassett Has Released A Song That Could Be About The Olivia Rodrigo And Sabrina Carpenter Drama And It's Getting Shady

Some of those interesting lyrics include:

"Time to tell the world that you've been lyin' on my name. Doin' what you want and think you're gonna get away."

"I'm sure that you're hurting inside. But why would you makе your pain mine? You're makin' me pay for your crimes."

"You can't tear me down and act like I will just forget."

And finally, the bridge. "You can say what you like. Doesn't mean that you're right. Are you glad you got that out? Do you feel better now?"

Big yikes if you ask me.