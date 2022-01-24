Adele FaceTimed With Fans Who'd Traveled To Vegas For Her Residency After Postponing The Show The Day Before It Was Due To Begin

Adele was forced to cancel the final two shows of her 25 world tour, which had been set to take place in a sold-out Wembley Stadium in her hometown of London, due to damaged vocal cords.

The singer went on to say that the dates for her Vegas residency would be rescheduled, and she would get the show "to where it's supposed to be" in the meantime.

"I'm so sorry, it's been impossible." she finished. "We've been up against so much it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry."

A note on the Caesars Palace website stated that all events for the show scheduled between Jan. 21 and April 16 had been postponed. No new dates have yet been confirmed, although early reports claim the show could be postponed until "June or even 2023."

