Adele Announced All Her Las Vegas Residency Dates Have Been Postponed In An Emotional Instagram Video

Adele is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency after crew members came down with COVID-19 and other delays made it "impossible" to finish their preparations in time.

The British singer announced the news in an emotional video she posted to Instagram Thursday afternoon, just one day before her Weekends With Adele show at the Caesars Palace Hotel was scheduled to begin.

"Listen, I'm so sorry but — my show ain't ready," Adele said. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."