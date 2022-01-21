Adele Announced All Her Las Vegas Residency Dates Have Been Postponed In An Emotional Instagram Video
"We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time," she said. "And I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed, and I'm so sorry to everyone that's traveled again."
Adele is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency after crew members came down with COVID-19 and other delays made it "impossible" to finish their preparations in time.
The British singer announced the news in an emotional video she posted to Instagram Thursday afternoon, just one day before her Weekends With Adele show at the Caesars Palace Hotel was scheduled to begin.
"Listen, I'm so sorry but — my show ain't ready," Adele said. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."
The "Easy on Me" singer went on to explain that half of her crew has come down with COVID, making it "impossible to finish the show." Through tears, Adele apologized repeatedly for the last-minute decision, saying she was "gutted" that they had to make this call.
Announced on the heels of the release of her new album 30, fans had pounced on tickets for the residency, which had been scheduled to run from Jan. 21 through April 16 with two shows each weekend. Adele said they would be rescheduling all the dates and that she was committed to finishing the show.