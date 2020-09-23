A Cop Was Charged With Firing Into Breonna Taylor's Neighboring Apartment. No One Was Charged With Actually Killing Her.

"According to Kentucky law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves," said Cameron. "This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor's death."

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that the state investigation found the two officers who shot Taylor, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were justified in their actions because they were fired upon first by Taylor's boyfriend.

Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for firing his weapon through Taylor's apartment and into the neighboring apartment. Inside were a pregnant woman, a man, and a child. Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell set Hankison's bond at $15,000.

A Kentucky grand jury announced on Wednesday that one of the three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be charged not in connection with her death but for shooting into a neighboring apartment.

This week, much of downtown Louisville has been shut down by police in anticipation of a decision on charges. On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency "due to the potential for civil unrest," giving him the ability to implement a curfew.

"There is no doubt this is a gut wrenching emotional case, and the pain that many people are feeling are understandable," said Cameron. "I understand that Ms. Brianna Taylor's death has become a part of a national story and conversation. But we must also remember the facts and the collection of evidence in this case are different than cases elsewhere in the country."

The decision is likely to outrage protesters who have called for the three officers involved to be arrested and charged over Taylor's death. But Cameron called for protesters to demonstrate peacefully and avoid violence.

One of the other three officers involved in Taylor's death, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, wrote an email to his colleagues on Tuesday that he and the other two officers did "the legal, moral and ethical thing that night."



"You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position," wrote Mattingly to his fellow LMPD officers, according to WAVE3 news who printed the email in full. "The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles and urine on you and expect you to do nothing."



The death of Taylor, an unarmed Black woman killed in March by Louisville police officers who stormed the home in which she was sleeping, proved one of the catalysts for a summer of sweeping Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and systemic racism.



There have also been consistent calls both in Kentucky and across the country for authorities to charge the officers in connection with her death.

Federal officials are also reviewing the use of force in the case.

Louisville authorities have used extreme violence to try and stop protests, including when police officers and the Kentucky National Guard shot into a crowd of protesters in June and killed beloved local barbecue chef David McAtee. Police also shot a reporter with pepper balls, a type of rubber bullet, while she was live on air, and shot at a man through a window who filmed them tackling protesters.



Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department shot and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, just before 1 a.m. on March 13, while executing a search warrant where officers do not have to knock or alert occupants to the raid. The warrant was part of a drug investigation and the person police were looking for had already been detained.



Police officers claim they knocked upon arrival at the apartment Taylor and boyfriend Kenneth Walker shared, but family disputes their account saying police rammed down the door without warning. But the Kentucky AG said evidence showed police did knock and identify themselves first, as the police account was confirmed by a nearby civilian.

"In order words, the warrant was not served as a no-knock warrant," said Cameron.

Taylor and Walker were asleep in bed when police arrived and rammed the door open. Cameron said that when Walker believed they were experiencing a break-in, and shot Mattingly in the leg. In response, police shot about 20 rounds, hitting Taylor at least six times, killing her.

"Only one shot was fatal," said Cameron, saying ballistics evidence had conflicting evidence over who fired the fatal shot.

"This all took place in a matter of seconds," said Cameron.

Cameron said there was no body cam footage or other video footage of police arriving to execute the search warrant and the shooting that ensued. Instead the investigation was pieced together through ballistic evidence, 911 calls, police radio calls and interviews.



After Taylor's death, the Louisville Council banned "no-knock warrants" by its police force and now require body cameras when executing search warrants, as part of a bill called "Breonna's Law."

Activists, particularly high-profile Black women, fought to ensure her death was not forgotten. The phrase "arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" became such a part of the cultural lexicon that it appeared on t-shirts and in memes. Rihanna tagged the Kentucky Attorney General on her Instagram account calling for him to arrest Taylor's killers, and Beyoncé wrote a letter to him asking him to bring criminal charges against the three officers involved and investigate the Louisville Police Department's handling of her death.