A Law Enforcement Officer Shot At A Reporter With Pepper Balls While She Covered A Protest On Air

The Louisville Metro Police Department has apologized after an officer appeared to aim directly at a local reporter covering the protests Friday night to shoot pepper bullets at her and her crew.

Kaitlin Rust, a journalist with the Louisville network Wave 3, was standing near a row of Louisville Metro police officers with her mic and camera crew when she starts yelling, "I'm getting shot!" The camera then turns to a uniformed officer who points a pepper ball gun at them and continues shooting.



"Rubber bullets, rubber bullets. I'm OK," Rust says. "It's those pepper bullets."

"Who are they aiming that at?" an anchor asks.

"At us, directly at us!" Rust answers, as the bullets continue pelting her. She also tells her colleagues off air that she doesn't know why they're shooting at her.