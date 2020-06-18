A Security Guard Filming Riot Police Tackling Protesters In Louisville Was Shot At

"Oh shit, they shot at me," he says in the video recording.

A 23-year-old security guard patrolling Louisville's Hall of Justice Monday night was shot at when he began filming a swarm of riot police tackling a man to the ground during a protest.

I need the name of the cop who shot at me. I need that fade expeditiously lmao. What the fuck did I do? I'm in a building 😒 #Louisvilleprotests #Louisville #BlackLivesMattters #BreonnaTaylor

The Jefferson resident, who asked for anonymity out of concerns for his employment, believes a police officer shot at him. His video shows protesters running away and he said he did not see any of them carrying any weapons.

"It had to be an officer," he said. "It was pretty eye-opening seeing how, in my opinion, how trigger-happy they are."

Protests have erupted in recent weeks in Louisville, Kentucky, where Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed when police officers raided her home as she slept and shot her eight times. Her death helped ignite Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

Louisville authorities have used extreme violence to try and stop protests, including earlier this month when police officers and the Kentucky National Guard shot into a crowd of protesters and killed beloved local barbecue chef David McAtee. Police also shot a reporter with pepper balls, a type of rubber bullet, while she was live on air.

But the security guard, who is Latino, said he had not been involved in any protests and described his politics as "pretty neutral."

He had walked that section of the Hall of Justice a few hours earlier and it was quiet, so when he returned and saw protesters and riot police, he grabbed his phone and began recording.



"I was just curious and wanted to show my friends what was going on downtown," he said. "I had no bad intention or anything."