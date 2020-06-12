Louisville Has Banned "No-Knock" Raids Three Months After Breonna Taylor Was Killed In One

A demonstrator holds a painting of Breonna Taylor during a protest near the Seattle Police Department on June 7.

City leaders in Louisville, Kentucky, have banned "no-knock" police raids three months after the death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman killed by officers who had burst into her own home.

Known as Breonna's Law, the new order would ban police from forcibly entering a home without first announcing themselves, even if they have a warrant.

Taylor was killed by police while they reportedly executed a no-knock warrant at her home on March 13. Her boyfriend shot a police sergeant in the leg, believing it was a break-in, and Taylor, who unarmed, was shot at least eight times.

The shooting has been a rallying cry for protesters across the US who have been demonstrating against police brutality against Black people. It also sparked an FBI investigation, and members of the Louisville Metro Council have for weeks been debating making changes to the police department's no-knock practices.

The new law was passed unanimously by the 26-member council on Thursday, and the mayor said he would sign it "as soon as it hits my desk."

"This is one of many critical steps on police reform that we've taken to create a more peaceful, just, compassionate and equitable community," he wrote on Twitter.