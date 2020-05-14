A 26-Year-Old Woman Was Fatally Shot By Police In Her Home, And Now Kentucky’s Attorney General Is Investigating

Two months after a 26-year-old black woman was killed by police officers in her home, the Kentucky attorney general's office announced that it will investigate her death.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department fatally shot Breonna Taylor just before 1 a.m. on March 13 after entering her apartment to serve a search warrant as part of a drug investigation. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep in bed when police arrived, and they believed they were experiencing a break-in, family members have said.

In a confrontation, Walker shot a police sergeant in the leg. Police shot Taylor, who was unarmed, at least eight times, her family said.



On Wednesday, after new questions were raised about the accuracy of the police account of what happened, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on the state's attorney general and US attorney's office to review the Louisville investigation into Taylor's death.

"The public reports concerning the death of Breonna Taylor are troubling. Her family and the public at large deserve the full facts regarding her death," Beshear said in a statement Wednesday. "The commonwealth's attorney, the U.S. attorney and the Kentucky attorney general should carefully review the results of the initial investigation to ensure justice is done at a time when many are concerned that justice is not blind."



State Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville also requested an independent investigation, saying in a letter to the state attorney general that the circumstances around Taylor's killing were "deeply troubling."

"The color of our skin and our humanity shouldn't be a death sentence," Booker tweeted. "Breonna and her family deserve justice. We all do."