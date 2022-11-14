The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

Democrats won control of the Senate. Now what?

Decision Desk HQ called the Nevada Senate race on Saturday night for Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, in a close race against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. The outcome of the Nevada race secured Democrats 50 seats in the Senate, while Republicans have won 49 — flying in the face of an expected Republican “red wave” in this year’s midterms.

Georgia’s open seat will head to a runoff election next month after neither Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican candidate Herschel Walker won more than 50% of the vote. But even if they win in Georgia, Republicans can no longer outnumber Democrats in the Senate; if each party has 50 seats, a tie vote is broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.

For the House of Representatives, the GOP has won 211 seats so far, including seven that had previously been held by Democrats. 218 seats are necessary to secure a majority. Republicans look likely to keep their lead in enough places to take control of the House, but about two dozen races have yet to be called as of Monday morning.

Southern city Kherson reclaimed by Ukraine

Ukraine has taken back Kherson after months of Russian occupation. Despite the looming issues of power and water shortages and severe infrastructure damage, the mood of the city is joyful. “Finally freedom!” 61-year-old Tetiana Hitina told the Associated Press.

SNAPSHOTS

What to know now that Biden's student loan forgiveness has been ruled unconstitutional. If you already applied to the program, the administration will continue to hold your application pending a final decision.

A 9-year-old Black girl was afraid to leave the house after a neighbor called the police on her while she was catching spotted lanternflies, her mother said. The neighbor called 911 after spotting the fourth-grader outside testing an environmentally friendly spotted lanternfly solution she’d made, identifying her as “a little Black woman” with a “hood.”

Thousands gathered in Atlanta to celebrate the life of Takeoff from Migos. Quavo paid tribute to his nephew in an emotional speech: "You always with me, and we did everything together," he said.

Newly elected House member Maxwell Frost is the first Twitter-bred stan to enter Congress. The first Gen Z member of Congress spoke with BuzzFeed News about how political campaigns are similar to standoms.

