Would that heavy sense of mourning carry on through the whole two-and-a-half-hour movie? But the women’s moving reflections on T’Challa are suddenly interrupted when a man, dressed like a precolonial Mesoamerican warrior with winged feet, shoots up out of the ocean, floats in the sky, and presents Ramona and Shuri with an ultimatum that marks the starting point of the film’s core drama. His name is Namor, and he calls on Wakanda to ally with his powerful secret kingdom, Talokan — which lies deep underwater thanks to a magical plant that allowed its founders to escape the disease and violence Spain brought to their shores half a millennium ago. It is also the only other country that has the valuable metal vibranium. Turning down the offer would pit Wakanda against a nation in its mirror image, rich in resources and long hidden from the world to protect against foreign invasion.

With that, the movie swiftly delivers some of the fundamental elements that made the first Black Panther so fun, transporting us to mysterious civilizations with majestic historical lore while injecting high-minded questions into scenes thick with flashy battles and car chases. If the first movie in the franchise grapples with the distance separating Black communities split across two sides of an ocean, the second centers the bond shared among the descendants of formerly colonized people around the globe.

Like Wakanda, Namor’s Talokan pursued a policy of intense isolationism until external threats spurred the kingdom into defensive action. When American military forces search for vibranium at the bottom of the ocean, threatening to discover Talokan, Namor leads a raid that wipes them out. The global hunger for vibranium is ravenous. French mercenaries try to steal it from Wakanda in a failed mission that leads to their capture. The lesson is too explicit to miss: Speaking to Shuri and Ramonda, Namor states plainly that the European and American imperialists continue an age-old pillage. Except now those former colonizers face superpowers with more advanced weaponry and technology — and more advanced notice to prepare, or preemptively strike. Namor’s aggression runs up against Wakanda’s resistance to violence. Played with kinetic stoicism by Tenoch Huerta, Namor tries to persuade Shuri that their alliance could eliminate every trace of imperial plunder in the "surface world," as he calls the civilizations above the water. "Surface people conquered people like us for our resources," he says.

The crossroads between noble peace and righteous war echoes a core question of the first movie. The dilemma doesn’t feel repetitive but reflective of the unresolved tensions of unrepented sins. Maybe, the film posits, Killmonger was right to pursue vengeance — to forcefully correct the wrongs of an unfair world.