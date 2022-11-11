Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.

People with federal student loans are facing a lot of uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas declared it unconstitutional. Meanwhile, payments on federal student loans are about to resume in January after being on pause for the past two and a half years.

If you have federal student loans, BuzzFeed News would like to hear what your plans are as pandemic relief ends on student loan payments and the future of student loan forgiveness remains unclear. Please fill out this form. We might reach out to you for a future story about student loans. We take your privacy seriously and will not use your personal information without your permission. ●