A 9-Year-Old Black Girl Was Catching Lanternflies Outside. Her Neighbor Called The Police On Her And Said She “Scared” Him.

“Racism, intentional or not, is still racism,” the mother of two said. “To hear my neighbor using triggering words that have resulted in the deaths of too many Black and brown children and adults at the hands of the police. ‘Black,’ ‘hoodie,’ ‘I’m scared.’ Those are triggering words.”

The American police have a long history of brutalizing unarmed, young Black children after 911 calls, a symptom of systemic racism that has triggered social movements like the Black Lives Matter movement, “______ While Black” and discussion-spawning memes like Barbecue Becky. Tamir Rice was just 12 years old when, holding a toy gun, he was killed by police in a park to which they were dispatched following a 911 call. Thirteen-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed by a police officer after raising his hands in surrender. Ma’Khia Bryant was 16 years old when she called the police for help, and was then shot and killed by them. The Children’s National Hospital reported in 2020 that Black children were six times more likely to be shot to death by police than their white peers.

Hayden Wilson emphasized that when Lawshe called the police on Bobbi, she was not on his property, and that Lawshe knows her family. They have lived across the street from each other for almost eight years, according to local press.



“She was not only doing something amazing for our environment, but she was doing something that made her feel like a hero,” Hayden said, in a speech also addressing council.