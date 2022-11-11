Newly Elected Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Told Us He Was OK With Getting His Stan History Uncovered On Twitter

Kevin Lata, Frost’s campaign manager, said it took him two entire days before the campaign began to scour the depths of Frost’s chronically online Twitter footprint. “There’s a lot of stuff that is not there that did not meet the threshold to stay,” Lata said. But the Ariana at Starbucks tweet did.



“I really wanted to use my personal account because, at the beginning, it was really just Kevin and I on the staff,” Frost said. “We just didn't have the capacity for a social media manager or anything. It was really just me managing social media and Kevin helped with DMs. I already had kind of a little following from [working at] March for Our Lives, and I didn’t want to rebuild an audience.”

Frost said he also just didn’t care too much about maintaining a highly curated, professional Twitter account. “I think our generation is a lot more relaxed about what people do personally and stuff,” he said. “I’m not going to a town hall and my constituents being like, 'You got that fire Harry Styles pic.'”

But having grown up online, watching how stans latch on to issues or rivals, contributed to Frost’s willingness to hear ideas from people contacting him online. “Stans persevere,” he said. “I always got ideas when people are messaging stuff.”

And he also used the stan feeling of belonging to help build his campaign. “You know how each fandom has its own culture?” Frost said. “I think we tried to replicate that kind of thing — where you're talking about the same issues. We had our own culture and some people became friends at events. I don’t know if I necessarily connected it to being a fan, but if you really think about it, it’s kind of what it is.”

Frost is excited to start his new job. But on Thursday, as he prepared to see the 1975 for the 13th time, we discussed the optimal concert standing spot. “I like to be in the back of the pit, where it’s kind of like stragglers,” he said. “I can dance and be free.”