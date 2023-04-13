The News You Need To Read This Morning

Justin Pearson was reinstated to his seat in the Tennessee House on Wednesday. In a unanimous vote, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners sent Pearson back to the House in a decisive rebuke of the Tennessee GOP's extraordinary move to expel him, along with Rep. Justin Jones , last week.

Pearson's and Jones's appointments this week are on an interim basis, and they will have to run for their seats again in a special election to carry out the term. Both men have said they will do so. Their expulsions — which effectively disenfranchised approximately 140,000 constituents, mostly Black and brown, in the two districts that elected them — were widely criticized by Tennesseans and lawmakers.

Federal prosecutors won’t pursue charges against anyone over the death of American tourist Shanquella Robinson in Mexico last year. Robinson’s family wrote to President Biden calling for justice after a video showed her being beaten prior to her death.

People are thanking Drew Barrymore for her nuanced interview with Brooke Shields about the #MeToo movement. "I felt like I experienced too many things that were so gray and so awkward and I didn't know were wrong at the time,” Barrymore said .

Harry Potter is being rebooted as a TV show. “In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” the CEO of content for HBO and HBO Max said in a press release .

Ariana Grande's moving video is a reminder not to comment on people's bodies. “There is a way to show support and concern without commenting on one's body, weight, or shape,” psychologist Rachel Goldman said . Words matter and words can impact someone's mental health.”

Q: I can’t breathe through my nose very well when I’m sleeping. I have to prop up my head to get better airflow. Is this normal or a sign of something more serious?

A: The simplest reason for unexplained nighttime congestion is that when you lie in bed, blood flow increases to your head. When blood vessels in your nasal passages become engorged, they push fluid into surrounding tissues, causing swelling and congestion, despite the absence of excess mucus. Lying horizontally also makes it hard for your sinuses, which will always have small amounts of mucus in them, to drain naturally because you’re fighting gravity.

There are a number of other possible explanations for your breathing issues at night, including having an excess of allergens in your home or structural issues with your nose. Read our health team’s full response to learn more.

