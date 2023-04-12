North Dakota's Governor Has Signed Two Trans Athlete Bans Into Law

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law a pair of bills prohibiting trans students from participating in women’s and girls’ sports from kindergarten through college on Tuesday, joining 19 other states that have adopted bans on transgender student-athletes.

The laws require schools to designate teams by the "biological state of being female or male based on an individual's nonambiguous sex organs, chromosomes, and endogenous hormone profile at birth" — language that advocates say leads to the legal erasure of transgender, gender-nonconforming, and intersex people.

The bills also explicitly prohibit trans women and girls from playing on women's and girls' teams, but they do not carry equivalent restrictions on participation in men's and boys' sports.

Both bills were passed by veto-proof majorities in the Legislature. If not blocked by the courts, the laws will take effect on Aug. 1.