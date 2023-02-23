The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club.

A 9-year-old girl, a TV journalist, and a woman were killed in a series of shootings in Florida

A man who police believe shot and killed a woman in her 20s returned to the scene of the crime hours later and opened fire on a TV news van and at a nearby home, killing one journalist and a 9-year-old girl.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said law enforcement had already cleared the scene on Hialeah Street in Pine Hills when the suspect returned to the area around 4 p.m. The 19-year-old suspect allegedly walked up to a Spectrum News 13 vehicle and shot two men, a reporter and a photographer who were covering the earlier homicide. According to Mina, he then allegedly walked into a home about a block away and shot a 9-year-old girl and her mother.

All four victims were transported to hospitals, where the child and one of the journalists died. The girl's mother and the other News 13 journalist remained in critical condition as of Wednesday night. Deputies arrested the suspect, Keith Melvin Moses, and charged him with murder.

While covering the shooting, WESH 2 journalist Luana Munoz said tearfully on camera, "This is every reporter's absolute worse nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur and that is what happened here."

UN to vote on a ceasefire in Ukraine

This week, the UN is slated to vote on a resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine, the Washington Post reported. Though the resolution would be nonbinding, the vote sends a united message from global superpowers well beyond Europe.

SNAPSHOTS

The man who murdered Nipsey Hussle will spend 60 years to life in prison. Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting Hussle outside The Marathon Clothing, the store that the rapper had opened in the neighborhood where he grew up.

The suspect accused of killing five people in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs in November 2022 ran a neo-Nazi website and used anti-gay slurs, a police detective testified . The suspect had been to Club Q in 2021 and 2022 at least six times before the shooting.