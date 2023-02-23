After the shooting, deputies located and arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, who authorities said was armed with a handgun near the scene.

"Why he shot them in that house [is] really unclear as to why he shot the news vehicle as well," Mina said during a news conference.

"Please - keep my News 13 family in your thoughts tonight and for the next several days," tweeted Zach Covey, a meteorologist for the station. "I’m going to pull back from social for a little while I process tonight. Please respect our distance during this time."

Mina said Moses was "not saying much" to law enforcement and that it was unclear if he knew that the two men were journalists.

The sheriff said the vehicle where the journalists were shot did not look like a news vehicle and that it was parked in the same location where the earlier homicide occurred. Deputies first responded to a report of a shooting in the neighborhood at 11 a.m. Wednesday and found a woman who had been shot and killed in a vehicle.

Mina said investigators believe the woman, Nathacha Augustin, was an acquaintance of Moses. By the time he returned to the scene, detectives had identified him as the suspect in the shooting, Mina said.

"What a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," the sheriff said. "No one in our community, not a mother, not a 9-year-old, certainly not news professionals, should become the victim of gun violence in our community."

Moses has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Augustin, who police had previously described as in her 20s. And additional charges are expected, police said. As of Thursday, Moses remains in jail without bond. The 19-year-old has "a lengthy criminal history," which includes charges of aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft, the sheriff said.

In a statement, the office of the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit said Moses' only arrest as an adult was for marijuana possession in 2021. But because the amount he possessed, about 4.6 grams, did not meet the state's testing threshold, prosecutors were unable to move forward and dismissed the case.

The office did not address his juvenile record, citing Florida laws that require such records to be confidential.

"We look forward to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure accountability in this unfathomable tragedy related to yesterday’s shooting in Pine Hills," the state's attorney's office said.

Outside the Orlando Regional Medical Center, WESH 2 journalist Luana Munoz broke down as she described the scene at the hospital. Fellow journalists gathered to cover the shooting and were also grieving together, she said.

"This is really difficult to cover," Munoz said on camera. "This is every reporter's absolute worse nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur and that is what happened here."

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Feb. 23, at least 2,713 people have died from gun violence this year, and another 3,564 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.