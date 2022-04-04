State Legislators Keep Trying To Pass Anti-LGBTQ Laws. Here's Where They're Succeeding.

Lawmakers across the US are targeting LGBTQ people, seeking to regulate everything from healthcare to sports teams with a wave of bills that experts say take away people's dignity and put lives at risk.

And, increasingly, the bills are succeeding: In March alone, five states passed anti-LGBTQ laws. It's part of a "coordinated nationwide campaign" by anti-LGBTQ organizations and elected officials seeking to score political points during an election year, said Casey Pick, senior fellow for advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ youth. Pick told BuzzFeed News that state legislators are treating LGBTQ people as a "political wedge issue."

In spite of legislators' rhetoric, the laws don't protect anyone, said Roberto L. Abreu, assistant professor in the department of psychology at the University of Florida. Instead, he told BuzzFeed News, they promote "erasure and violence" toward transgender youth and their families.



“These laws aim to deny trans people the inclusion, dignity, and life-saving services they deserve," Abreu said. "These laws will only exacerbate mental health disparities trans youth experience due to transphobia."

Below is a list of the laws that have passed in the last month. More could be coming: 17 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in Tennessee, and in Idaho, a bill is seeking to make providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth a felony. Alabama legislators have proposed a similar bill. In New Hampshire, a bill was introduced to repeal the ban on conversion therapy, the discredited practice that aims to change LGBTQ people's sexual orientation or gender identity.



Florida

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 28 signed the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill into law, which bans "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade.

Critics have said that preventing any classroom discussion of gender or sexuality will leave LGBTQ students open to isolation and bullying. A government ban on teachers' speech could also violate their civil rights, particularly LGBTQ teachers who advocates say could be barred from even casually mentioning their personal lives.

The law originally forced teachers to notify parents if their student disclosed their sexual orientation, essentially outing them. That portion of the legislation was eventually withdrawn, but the law ended up being so vague that many believe the old provision could still be enforced.